Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > First Brit 'dies of coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship'

First Brit 'dies of coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship'

Tamworth Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
First Brit 'dies of coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship'According to media reports in Japan, a British male patient has died aboard the boat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus 00:39

 A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the country's coast, to have died.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British man infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among people who were aboard the...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleNewsyJerusalem PostNews24Daily RecordJapan Today

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirus

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirusTwo Australians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the virus in Darwin.The two people were among six...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Jerusalem PostJapan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KNorman94

🇬🇧 RT @PrisonPlanet: First Brit dies from coronavirus. 8 seconds ago

PuffinGouda

Ruud F. Witte RT @TheScotsman: BREAKING: First Brit dies of #Coronavirus on cruise ship - reports https://t.co/3n0GsgolGF 37 seconds ago

JamesHockaday_

James Hockaday RT @richardhp: First Brit dies from coronavirus after being infected on cruise ship https://t.co/qVn6R64W96 via @MetroUK 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.