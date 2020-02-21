First Brit 'dies of coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard..

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 4 days ago