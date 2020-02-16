Global  

Bad Bunny pays touching tribute to homeless Puerto Rican trans woman who was brutally murdered

PinkNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Puerto Rican trap singer Bad Bunny paid a subtle but touching tribute to a trans woman brutally killed Monday in a suspected crime described as “cruel and insensitive”. Performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Bad Bunny, known off-stage as Benito Ocasio, shrugged off his dusty pink...
Homeless trans woman shot dead in suspected hate crime after using women’s bathroom in McDonald’s

A trans woman who was shot and killed in a suspected hate crime after she used a women’s bathroom in a McDonald’s in Puerto Rico. Officials confirmed that...
PinkNews


