Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'suffering cold' amid fears of coronavirus at Iran prison

Tamworth Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'suffering cold' amid fears of coronavirus at Iran prisonRichard Ratcliffe said conditions in the Evin prison in Tehran where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is held have been "worsening" over the past few months.
Boris Johnson Meets With Husband and Daughter Of Detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe At Downing Street [Video]Boris Johnson Meets With Husband and Daughter Of Detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe At Downing Street

Boris Johnson met with the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has spent almost four years in an Iranian prison. It is the first meeting with Richard Ratcliffe since Boris Johnson had to apologise..

No breakthrough, says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband after meeting with PM [Video]No breakthrough, says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband after meeting with PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband has said there was "no breakthrough" with Boris Johnson when they discussed efforts to free the British-Iranian mother from imprisonment in Tehran. Richard Ratcliffe..

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe suffering a cold amid fears coronavirus has spread to Iran prison

'This week, we are watching carefully, hoping a cold is just that,' says husband Richard Ratcliffe
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe thought to have contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran, has contracted suspected novel coronavirus, her husband has said.
