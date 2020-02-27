Global  

Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says washing hands for 20 seconds or more is the "best single piece of advice we can give".
News video: Boris Johnson reassures public following virus death

Boris Johnson reassures public following virus death 02:01

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured the public that the coronavirus is the government's top priority following the death of a Briton on board a cruise ship in Japan. Mr Johnson said the government would be issuing further advice in the coming days, but that the best thing people can do to...

Boris Johnson calls emergency coronavirus meeting - for three days time

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting of government ministers to discuss the rapidly escalating global coronavirus crisis, to be held on Monday.
Independent

Johnson urged to ‘get a grip’ on the coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson is under fire for waiting until next week to chair his first meeting of the Government’s Cobra contingencies committee on the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph


