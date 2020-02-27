daisy williams RT @shattenstone: Boris Johnson has told the nation to wash its hands. He's even hosting a Cobra meeting next week. The great man's alive… 56 seconds ago Autopost Sandpit #3 Latest Audio : Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus - Boris Johnson says washing han… https://t.co/kzhSZp94Ji 4 minutes ago Baron Hardup de Crony Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus...Apparently that’s what he does with every crisis,… https://t.co/v03yMSLxeT 6 minutes ago Simon Hattenstone Boris Johnson has told the nation to wash its hands. He's even hosting a Cobra meeting next week. The great man's… https://t.co/L4ayWZffe6 11 minutes ago Murray Adair BBC News - Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus https://t.co/vLf0T8l1GU Does the person… https://t.co/27tLE7D8re 16 minutes ago WeAreTheDeeplyUnhelpful48% 🇪🇺 #RemainAlliance 🕷 RT @Alison22N: Too little too late and another bumbling performance from a man who cares for nobody but himself. BBC News - Boris Johnson a… 19 minutes ago Loraine Lee Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus @ Boris Johnson. Looking at camera gains more trust… https://t.co/c2eOaQYWOD 20 minutes ago Westwood Home Care NEWS FEED Boris Johnson advises people to wash hands to avoid coronavirus https://t.co/5dgZkxARow https://t.co/JxdEOTythE 21 minutes ago