Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Storm Jorge: Met Office on what to expect when storm arrives in Hull and East Yorkshire

Storm Jorge: Met Office on what to expect when storm arrives in Hull and East Yorkshire

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Storm Jorge: Met Office on what to expect when storm arrives in Hull and East YorkshireStorm Jorge has been named by Spanish forecasters and a severe weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK 01:13

 Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales [Video]Storm Dennis: River Taff bursts its banks in South Wales

Storm Dennis has caused the River Taff to burst its banks in Pontypridd, South Wales, causing severe flooding. The Met Office has issued amber alerts - meaning people must be prepared to change plans..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives [Video]UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exactly when Storm Jorge will batter Hull and East Yorkshire with 50mph winds

Exactly when Storm Jorge will batter Hull and East Yorkshire with 50mph windsHull and East Yorkshire will be in the grips of the latest storm to reach our shores, bringing with it almost 50mph winds and rain
Hull Daily Mail

Met Office hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Jorge heads towards Devon and Cornwall

Met Office hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Jorge heads towards Devon and CornwallThe Spanish Met Office AEMET named the storm which is now heading towards the two counties
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lillenoir

J'lineBalfour-Breach So the Spanish met office have got in first to name the storm (Jorge) and have put the Met office nose out of joint… https://t.co/MnazLi0vfa 22 minutes ago

hulllive

Hull Live A severe weather warning has been issued for this weekend - here is what to expect https://t.co/q4EPsl9ZHX 52 minutes ago

MrGeorgeThorpe

George Thorpe See what the next few hours have in store here #StormJorge Met Office hour by hour forecast as Storm Jorge soaks r… https://t.co/l6LxhXYQcC 2 hours ago

NunTelegraph

Nuneaton Telegraph 15:03 What have the Met Office said? https://t.co/2EYvdD7UiR 4 hours ago

NuneatonNews

Nuneaton News 15:03 What have the Met Office said? https://t.co/IRZDO8ifQA 4 hours ago

live_coventry

CoventryLive 15:03 What have the Met Office said? https://t.co/GRNESAAe7o 4 hours ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse Everything the Met Office is saying about Storm Jorge weather warning and what it means for Gloucestershire… https://t.co/yDX9R1LPzK 5 hours ago

ShwayComs

ShwayComs RT @timmermansr: These storm names are getting confusing. Who is hitting us today, after what now seems a continuous battering by Ciara, De… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.