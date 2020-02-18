Global  

Sam Smith is scared of returning to Europe after coronavirus outbreak

PinkNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
British singer Sam Smith has admitted they’re scared to return to Europe because of coronavirus – and has also accidentally revealed that an Australian tour is in the works. Smith is in Australia, where they’re due to give a headline performance at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the weekend. But...
News video: Sam Smith: I'm scared of the coronavirus

Sam Smith: I'm scared of the coronavirus 00:36

 London-born pop star Sam Smith is "scared" of the coronavirus.

