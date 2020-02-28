Global  

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspension

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been given an eight-match ban after he was found to have used racist language towards a Charlton player during a Sky Bet Championship match in September.
