In pictures: The best signs from Greta Thunberg's march in Bristol

Bristol Post Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
In pictures: The best signs from Greta Thunberg's march in BristolThousands of people descended on Bristol on Friday to see and listen to world renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg.
News video: Greta Thunberg joins students in Bristol climate change protest

Greta Thunberg joins students in Bristol climate change protest 00:34

 Thousands of school pupils took the day off to join climate change activist Greta Thunberg in Bristol, southwest England today (February 28).

Greta Thunberg sends message to British schoolchildren in Bristol [Video]Greta Thunberg sends message to British schoolchildren in Bristol

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg has told British children at a climate rally: "We will not be silenced because we are the change."

Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?' [Video]Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?'

Greta Thunberg at a rally in Bristol, England asks the crowd: "I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?" on Friday (February 28).

Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg visits Bristol: Traffic updates, pictures and latest news

Greta Thunberg visits Bristol: Traffic updates, pictures and latest newsShe will be joining the Youth Strike 4 climate march, making a speech and visiting a mural of herself - with roads closed and buses diverted
'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rally

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rallyBRISTOL — Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming...
