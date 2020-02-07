Global  

Ricardo in Shoreham could cut 50 jobs after coronavirus outbreak

The Argus Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A BUSINESS with more than 2,500 staff is set to cut jobs after its profits were slashed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
