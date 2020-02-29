Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car

Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The main route to Cardiff Airport is closed and people are asked to use alternative routes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Man, 19, dies after being hit by car on Cardiff Airport road

The main route to Cardiff Airport was closed for a number of hours following the incident.
BBC News


Tweets about this

phxasc

Matthew Borie Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car - BBC https://t.co/Cbgu4v3yOV via @NewslitCo 4 days ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car https://t.co/bnmmF0onOy https://t.co/otfEYetZFK 5 days ago

PeterOwenADI

Peter Owen DVSA ADI ORDIT Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car #driving #news https://t.co/634LDggKi4 5 days ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car https://t.co/XsvPxsTNfC +1 UKBot #UK #news 5 days ago

DoDrive

DoDrive® Driving School Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car #driving #news https://t.co/dIIfSLC1Eu 5 days ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/dcLYVOSJBf https://t.co/bxThiV5tz7 5 days ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ BBC: Cardiff Airport road shut after pedestrian hit by car https://t.co/OUSjktCfzm https://t.co/oqUa5cZl7w 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.