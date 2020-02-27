Global  

Home Office permanent secretary quits, announcing he will sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The most senior civil servant at the Home Office Sir Philip Rutnam has quit the department amid a row over alleged bullying claims levelled at Priti Patel.
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics [Video]Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics

Priti Patel has seen a meteoric rise within the government since becoming an MP in 2010. However, the home secretary has also packed in numerous controversies in that time in relation to her views,..

How The UK’s New Immigration Policy Will Affect Women [Video]How The UK’s New Immigration Policy Will Affect Women

The government has set out its new points-based immigration system, which includes a salary threshold of £25,600. Home secretary Priti Patel has suggested that staff shortages resulting from lower..

Top Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam quits amid Priti Patel 'bullying' claims

Top Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam quits amid Priti Patel 'bullying' claimsDecision to step down follows claims that Home Secretary Patel reportedly demanded the removal of the permanent secretary
Tamworth Herald

Boris Johnson is at war with civil servants: it won't end well for him

The Home Office's top civil servant is to take home secretary Priti Patel to court, accusing her of a 'vicious' briefing campaign against him
Independent

