Watch: Jamal Lewis nets 'magic' strike to give Norwich a Premier League lifeline with win over Leicester

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Northern Ireland fans will be hoping there's plenty more when that came from after left-back Jamal Lewis’ struck a 'magic' winner for Norwich over Leicester on Friday evening.
Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A..

Norwich beats Leicester 1-0, boosts survival hopes in EPL

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich rekindled its hopes of staying in the English Premier League by beating third-placed Leicester 1-0 on Friday. A swerving finish...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24Leicester MercuryTeam Talk

Lewis goal gives Norwich new hope of Premier League survival

Jamal Lewis' excellent long-range strike gives Norwich City a fifth win of the season and moves them closer to safety.
BBC News

