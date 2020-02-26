Global  

Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti Patel

Daily Record Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti PatelSir Philip Rutnam told BBC News he believes he has 'been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign'.
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics [Video]Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics

Priti Patel has seen a meteoric rise within the government since becoming an MP in 2010. However, the home secretary has also packed in numerous controversies in that time in relation to her views,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Priti Patel: There must be no weak spots in efforts to cut crime [Video]Priti Patel: There must be no weak spots in efforts to cut crime

Cutting crime is “non-negotiable” and there must be “no weak spots” in efforts to do so, the Home Secretary has told police chiefs. Speaking at a crime conference on Wednesday, Priti Patel said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Home Office chief Philip Rutnam quits

Senior civil servant plans to sue for constructive dismissal after war of words with Priti Patel
FT.com

Civil servant's attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusing her of 'belittling people'

Civil servant's attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusing her of 'belittling people'Sir Philip Rutnam has resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office after 33 years
Wales Online Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsBelfast Telegraph

BlueGaynor

GaynorBlue RT @Ninjamoose69: Breaking - Philip Rutnam, Home Office boss, quits because his attempts to smear, undermine and oust the Home Secretary ha… 2 seconds ago

EuropeFife

Fife4Europe 🇪🇺 #FBPE #RejoinEU #StillEuropean RT @Haggis_UK: #Breaking: Sir Philip Rutnam(home office boss) has quit over a vicious & orchestrated briefing campaign against him... Priti… 6 seconds ago

gollyboys

Ian 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 RT @JohnWest_JAWS: We knew Priti Patel was lying We knew the government was lying But the good guy has to quit to prove the lies. Home O… 13 seconds ago

SLRoppa77

Stuart-Lee Robson #GTTO RT @TheNewEuropean: BREAKING: Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam resigns and hits out at Priti Patel https://t.co/lCYX4pTsrB 16 seconds ago

PaulGauci10

Paul Gauci #FBPE RT @bbclaurak: Breaking - Philip Rutnam, Home Office boss, quits saying he has been target of viscious and orchestrated campaign against him 28 seconds ago

SkyNews

Sky News Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam has quit and says he will sue government over 'vicious' Priti Patel feud https://t.co/xIwpMwedfZ 33 seconds ago

AnnJarvis13

Annrj#FBPE#RejoinEU#HateBrexitBritain RT @randombigbird: Take them to the cleaners! Home Office boss quits and plans to sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims… 41 seconds ago

SewuBem

Sewuese Bem Home Office boss in Priti Patel 'bullying' row quits after 'vicious' campaign. https://t.co/UoC0Vpt58Z #homeoffice… https://t.co/N2zfnJNzGX 46 seconds ago

