Pope cancels audiences for third day with apparent cold

Pope Francis has cancelled official engagements for the third day in a row as he battles an apparent cold.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Pope sick for a second day with apparent cold, cancels audiences Pope Francis cancelled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Pope Francis sick a 2nd day, cancels official audiences Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this