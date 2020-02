EU LOU RT @Peter68328517: Home Office boss quits and will sue over Priti Patel feud https://t.co/GEi4KW6JpG #bullypatel see you in court https:/… 26 seconds ago LobbyComm RT @JohnEdwards33: Stunning public attack by Home Office chief civil servant against Tory Home Secretary Priti Patel calling her a liar and… 32 seconds ago Gary Smith RT @ashcowburn: Extraordinary story. Live to cameras, Sir Philip Rutman, the most senior civil servant at Home Office, quits and says he wi… 37 seconds ago dorothy masey RT @JohnWest_JAWS: We knew Priti Patel was lying We knew the government was lying But the good guy has to quit to prove the lies. Home O… 47 seconds ago hatcatfat Home Office boss quits and will sue over 'vicious' Priti Patel feud https://t.co/nFr6MNSIFH https://t.co/KwATimxW8P 1 minute ago Pete Davis Home Office boss quits and will sue over 'vicious' Priti Patel feud https://t.co/cj1568t2ZH https://t.co/VKmdUoACMm 1 minute ago HuffPost Australia Priti Patel's Top Civil Servant Quits After 'Campaign Against Him' https://t.co/i6iDeLtLg3 2 minutes ago Kat RT @OhBrokenBritain: Let’s clear out the dross now! Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in tears after walk out from Priti Patel departme… 2 minutes ago