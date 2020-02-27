Global  

Civil servant's attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusing her of 'belittling people'

Wales Online Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Sir Philip Rutnam has resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office after 33 years
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast [Video]Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Priti Patel’s former special adviser James Starkie joins the team to give his verdict on the explosive briefing war engulfing the home secretary and her officials. The former Vote Leave ally of..

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics [Video]Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics

Priti Patel has seen a meteoric rise within the government since becoming an MP in 2010. However, the home secretary has also packed in numerous controversies in that time in relation to her views,..

Home Secretary Priti Patel: no stranger to controversy

The Westminster storm surrounding Priti Patel has intensified with the resignation of her chief civil servant, who alleged she belittled colleagues and led a...
Belfast Telegraph

Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti Patel

Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti PatelSir Philip Rutnam told BBC News he believes he has 'been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign'.
Daily Record


Kmlyork24

Katie York RT @JohnEdwards33: Stunning public attack by Home Office chief civil servant against Tory Home Secretary Priti Patel calling her a liar and… 23 seconds ago

j_olanike

OlanikeJ RT @irishexaminer: Top civil servant quits with stinging attack on British Home Secretary https://t.co/kGMyWDS6Hv 42 seconds ago

kerryritz

kerry ritz can't wait for this to come to court, if it ever does. Priti Patel's top civil servant quits with stinging attack o… https://t.co/kniUOOjiVo 2 minutes ago

Simulacrumbs

Simulacrum Priti Patel's top civil servant quits with stinging attack on Home Sec https://t.co/N9ZvpTi4Er 4 minutes ago

johnnymup

John M. Upright. GTTO. CorbynWasRight RT @80_mcswan: Another bad day for the Tories A public attack by Home Office chief civil servant against Tory Home Secretary Priti Patel c… 6 minutes ago

casparterhorst

Caspar ter Horst RT @heraldscotland: Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit his post and launched a blistering attack on Home… 10 minutes ago

