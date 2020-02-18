Sam Smith says it’s okay to ‘trip up’ sometimes over pronouns, they do it too
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Sam Smith has said that they are not offended when people “trip up” over their pronouns, as long as they’re making an effort. The non-binary singer is currently in Australia preparing to perform at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the weekend. In an interview with The Project, journalist and Sam...
