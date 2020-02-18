Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sam Smith says it’s okay to ‘trip up’ sometimes over pronouns, they do it too

Sam Smith says it’s okay to ‘trip up’ sometimes over pronouns, they do it too

PinkNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Sam Smith has said that they are not offended when people “trip up” over their pronouns, as long as they’re making an effort. The non-binary singer is currently in Australia preparing to perform at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the weekend. In an interview with The Project, journalist and Sam...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Sam Smith Dreams Come True Movie

Sam Smith Dreams Come True Movie 01:35

 Sam Smith Dreams Come True Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: Take a look at the life of music-industry sensation, Sam Smith. Follow his path to stardom from his crucial formative years – to current international fame. Hear the story of how his failed romances that led to his universally adored ballads....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sam Smith: I'm scared of the coronavirus [Video]Sam Smith: I'm scared of the coronavirus

London-born pop star Sam Smith is "scared" of the coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Sam Smith says new single reaction made them 'sob' [Video]Sam Smith says new single reaction made them 'sob'

'To Die For' singer Sam Smith says the positive reaction to their new single made them "sob".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.