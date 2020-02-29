Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sir Philip Rutnam: From the Department for Transport to the Home Office

Sir Philip Rutnam: From the Department for Transport to the Home Office

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
From the West Coast rail fiasco to the Windrush scandal, Sir Philip Rutnam faced controversy in his civil service career before apparently becoming embroiled in a row with the Home Secretary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Recent related news from verified sources

Civil servant's attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusing her of 'belittling people'

Civil servant's attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel after accusing her of 'belittling people'Sir Philip Rutnam has resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office after 33 years
Wales Online Also reported by •Daily RecordBelfast Telegraph

Sir Philip Rutnam: 'I am making a claim for constructive dismissal'

The top civil servant in the Home Office says there has been a "vicious, orchestrated briefing campaign" against him.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pjpaterson3

pj paterson RT @OhBrokenBritain: Let’s clear out the dross now! Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in tears after walk out from Priti Patel departme… 4 minutes ago

duncanvlengland

Duncan England RT @MuleRetired: Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in tears after walk out from Priti Patel department https://t.co/CH7uEh3sFq 35 minutes ago

2xDutch31

Dutch Yes, spring is on the way, the snowflakes are melting... #DrainTheSwamp Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in… https://t.co/rfWT5rec9Y 38 minutes ago

minimumag

Ann Gosling RT @Jojones2762: If he has the gumption to defy her instructions, then I don’t think he is the sort to be bullied. Trust BBC to be mud slin… 40 minutes ago

rickus_dickus

Richard Smith RT @TOMMORBRITISH1: what a utter ball bag, "In tears" FFS "Threatening to take government to Court" Boo hoo, reckon Priti sussed him out Ho… 51 minutes ago

jamesmfahy

James Fahy #DrainTheSwamp Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in tears after walk out from Priti Patel department https://t.co/5O5sfiTRnq 1 hour ago

CristinaKingdon

Cristina Kingdon 🇬🇧 Hasnt there been issues with Civil Servants trying to undermine Government over Brexit? No doubt Ms Patel has told… https://t.co/ZjKomrn4ou 1 hour ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld Home Office boss QUITS: Civil servant in tears after walk out from Priti Patel department https://t.co/aQMLnOFUkP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.