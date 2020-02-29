Global  

Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The teams are level at the break but it was Albion who have had the best chance so far as Leandro Trossard broke and crossed for Solly March who fired into the side netting from six yards out. Neiher keeper has had a big save to make. An incident between Ezequiel Schelotto and Wilfred Zaha saw the A...
