The top civil servant at the Home Office has resigned and launched a stinging attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Companies Telling People To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Business Insider reports that global companies are requesting that employees work from home and strengthening health protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus. According to the New York Times,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 hours ago Teen charged with manslaughter in Bradley Hulett's death Charges have been filed nearly three months after a 15-year-old was fatally shot inside the home of a Tampa police officer, the state attorney's office announced Friday afternoon. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Patel’s top civil servant quits with stinging attack on Home Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit his post and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



Top Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam quits amid Priti Patel 'bullying' claims Decision to step down follows claims that Home Secretary Patel reportedly demanded the removal of the permanent secretary

Tamworth Herald 5 hours ago





Tweets about this