Three more coronavirus cases diagnosed in UK – bringing total to 23

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A further three patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 23.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: More coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside: WHO

More coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside: WHO 01:51

 More new coronavirus cases are being reported outside China than inside it, with Italy and Iran in particular seeing their outbreaks spread to nearby countries. Lucy Fielder reports.

Two more coronavirus cases in UK bring total to 15

Two further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 15, England's chief medical officer Chris...
Reuters

Swiss confirm three new coronavirus cases, now four in total

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to four, the country's health authority said on Thursday.
Reuters


