Three more coronavirus cases diagnosed in UK – bringing total to 23

Recent related news from verified sources Two more coronavirus cases in UK bring total to 15 Two further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 15, England's chief medical officer Chris...

Reuters 2 days ago



Swiss confirm three new coronavirus cases, now four in total The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to four, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Reuters 2 days ago





