Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > O2 and Tesco Mobile down - customers fuming as 'they can't make calls'

O2 and Tesco Mobile down - customers fuming as 'they can't make calls'

The Sentinel Stoke Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
O2 and Tesco Mobile down - customers fuming as 'they can't make calls'Thousands of customers are reporting problems with the mobile network.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a fraud': Former Cleveland Water call-takers speak out about the department and its system [Video]'It's a fraud': Former Cleveland Water call-takers speak out about the department and its system

Former Cleveland Water customer service call-takers are speaking out about their time at the department. For the first time, call-takers told us what they saw inside the department; their training,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:20Published

'It's a fraud': Former Cleveland Water call-takers speak out about the department and its system [Video]'It's a fraud': Former Cleveland Water call-takers speak out about the department and its system

Former Cleveland Water customer service call-takers are speaking out about their time at the department. For the first time, call-takers told us what they saw inside the department; their training,..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:20Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.