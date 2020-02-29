Global  

Live coronavirus news: Patient tests positive in county bordering Cambs as UK updates issued

Cambridge News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Live coronavirus news: Patient tests positive in county bordering Cambs as UK updates issuedIt emerged this afternoon that a patient in Hertfordshire has tested positive, and more updates are coming in live.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 2nd Patient Tests Positive In New York

Coronavirus Update: 2nd Patient Tests Positive In New York 29:06

 Gov. Cuomo gives coronavirus update after second patient tests positive in New York State.

Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey [Video]Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey

In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with coronavirus released from hospital [Video]Florida’s first hospitalized patient with coronavirus released from hospital

A Manatee County man in his 60s who tested positive for coronavirus has been released from the hospital.

Coronavirus patient tests positive in Cambs neighbouring county

The government's department of health and social care released an update this afternoon (February 29)
Cambridge News

Live Essex coronavirus updates as first patient tests positive

Live Essex coronavirus updates as first patient tests positiveThe total UK number of positive cases has risen to 39
Brentwood Gazette

