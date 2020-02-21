Global  

Outback town with MP who said he’d ‘walk backwards’ to avoid gays hosts first-ever Mardi Gras

PinkNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A tiny outback town in Queensland, Australia, will hold its first Mardi Gras party this weekend, despite being in a federal electorate held by an MP who said LGBT+ rights were a “waste of time”. Cloncurry has fewer than 3,000 residents, of which more than half voted “no” in the same-sex marriage...
Outback town that said 'no' to same-sex marriage hosts first Mardi Gras

Cloncurry, a town of fewer than 3000 people, will celebrate all things LGBTQ+ this weekend.
The Age

Get your Mardi Gras on at these Delaware Cajun-style restaurants

With Fat Tuesday just days away, Mardi Gras celebrations are in high gear this weekend. Rehoboth Beach hosts a gumbo crawl this Saturday.  
Delawareonline

