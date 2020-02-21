Outback town with MP who said he’d ‘walk backwards’ to avoid gays hosts first-ever Mardi Gras
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () A tiny outback town in Queensland, Australia, will hold its first Mardi Gras party this weekend, despite being in a federal electorate held by an MP who said LGBT+ rights were a “waste of time”. Cloncurry has fewer than 3,000 residents, of which more than half voted “no” in the same-sex marriage...
This Day in History: New Orleanians Take to the Streets for Mardi Gras February 27, 1827 Groups of masked students danced in the streets, marking the beginnings of the city's Mardi Gras celebrations. The Mardi Gras celebration was brought to the region by French settlers towards the end of the 1600s....