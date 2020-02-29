Global  

Late Marcos Alonso header rescues point for Chelsea

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Marcos Alonso’s late header saved Chelsea’s Premier League top-four berth as the Blues scrambled a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.
Marcos Alonso scores twice as Chelsea come from behind to earn a point against struggling Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
