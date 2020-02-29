Bath Live Seven things to expect from ITV Bath crime drama McDonald and Dodds https://t.co/l1ZG9OzUvj 1 hour ago

Sean Murphy What's in store for #AI in 2020? Here are 20 ways we predict AI will change seven industries. #machinelearning… https://t.co/zT3vq1LzIg 3 hours ago

Dr Archie W Simpson RT @bathlive: Seven things to expect from ITV Bath crime drama McDonald and Dodds https://t.co/l1ZG9OijDL 3 hours ago

Rod Sherrin RT @SherrinThePain: Seven things to expect from ITV Bath crime drama McDonald and Dodds https://t.co/SonvH2mgr3 #Racism ? 3 hours ago

Bath Live Seven things to expect from ITV Bath crime drama McDonald and Dodds https://t.co/l1ZG9OijDL 3 hours ago

Rod Sherrin Seven things to expect from ITV Bath crime drama McDonald and Dodds https://t.co/SonvH2mgr3 #Racism ? 3 hours ago

Ollie ≠ Was great fun working on this throughout September 2019, catch Mcdonald & Dodds on ITV from this evening! https://t.co/NFHgtyGsgW 5 hours ago