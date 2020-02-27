Global  

Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds and their ‘Brexit baby’

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street.
News video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby 00:49

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together [Video]Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together

Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant and the couple have got engaged, they have announced.

PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception [Video]PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception

Boris Johnson hosted a St David's Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday, three days ahead of the day itself on Sunday. The prime minister began a speech to representatives from charities,..

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds engaged and expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in the early summer and are engaged.
BBC News

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and pregnant

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and pregnantBoris Johnson will join Jacinda Ardern as a prime minister raising a baby in office after confirming he and partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting...
New Zealand Herald

