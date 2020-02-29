Global  

Trump says first US coronavirus death was 'medically high-risk' woman in 50s

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk.
 President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus and additional cases in the country are likely but added that healthy Americans should be able to...

President Trump said the first U.S. death due to the coronavirus was a 55-year-old woman who was a medically high-risk patient and warned additional cases are 'likely."

Pres. Donald Trump spoke to reporters Saturday shortly after the first-reported U.S. death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (2-29-20)

