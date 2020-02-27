Global  

Three new coronavirus patients in UK as Ireland reports first case

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Three more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 23.
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case Of Community Transmission Of Virus Reported In U.S.

Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case Of Community Transmission Of Virus Reported In U.S. 02:00

 Stephanie Stahl reports.

Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is considering closing down the country’s southern border with Mexico. According to Reuters, the closing would be to help control the spread of the coronavirus...

Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After 1st U.S. Death [Video]Coronavirus Update: Washington State Declares Emergency After 1st U.S. Death

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person in the U.S. to die of the virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

A man in his late 50s has died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland where he was being treated for a coronavirus infection, Seattle and King County Health Officer for...
bizjournals

First Northern Ireland coronavirus case brings UK total to 16

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to 16.
Reuters

bailsbails

Andrew Bailey 💻📱📺📻 RT @LBCNews: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland https://t.co/W5u2Mlid6k 34 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News First case of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland https://t.co/W5u2Mlid6k 2 hours ago

