BBC Local News: South West Wales -- The patron saint of Wales was a teetotal vegetarian who was born in a storm

You Might Like

Tweets about this @SiarterIaithPwllCoch BBC News - St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/cU1MKmEdXo 1 minute ago Rozina St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/XsGX0jFGlz 1 minute ago Dave Probert: Don't panic! BBC News - St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/Mp9ctFj0jJ 2 minutes ago SsGabrielRaphaelSch BBC News - St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/O5w4wcXsTk 5 minutes ago Darren Millar AM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/FCSv1vC7hw 6 minutes ago Flávio Xavier RT @wi_john: 'Gwnewch y pethau bychain' - St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales: 'Be joyful, keep the faith, and do the litt… 13 minutes ago Debbie Moon BBC News - St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/r3lClVVtvx 14 minutes ago FUJITA YUH RT @BBCNews: St David: Ten things about the Patron Saint of Wales https://t.co/PPDxQD6CTL 29 minutes ago