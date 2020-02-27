Global  

Priti Patel faces calls to explain Home Office minister’s resignation

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
There are calls for Home Secretary Priti Patel to face Parliament over the resignation of Home Office minister Sir Philip Rutnam amid bullying accusations.
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics [Video]Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics

Priti Patel has seen a meteoric rise within the government since becoming an MP in 2010. However, the home secretary has also packed in numerous controversies in that time in relation to her views,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson urged to investigate Priti Patel bullying claims after Home Office boss quits

One Labour MP says home secretary's future now 'in question' after civil service chief quits
Independent

Top British home office mandarin quits over minister's behaviour

Britain's top official in the ministry responsible for policing resigned on Saturday after clashes with Home Office minister Priti Patel, in the latest test of...
Reuters

