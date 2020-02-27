Updates as Gloucestershire confirms first postive Coronavirus case and COVID-19 spread continues

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Public Health chiefs in Gloucestershire confirmed a patient from the Cotswolds has tested positive, as the number of people with COVID-19 across the UK continues to rise. Public Health chiefs in Gloucestershire confirmed a patient from the Cotswolds has tested positive, as the number of people with COVID-19 across the UK continues to rise. 👓 View full article



