Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas

Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas

BBC News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Welshman Jay Harris falls short in his bid to become WBC flyweight champion despite producing a career-enhancing display against Julio Cesar Martinez.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boxer inspires young patients at hospital where he had open heart surgery [Video]Boxer inspires young patients at hospital where he had open heart surgery

A champion boxer has returned to the hospital where he had open heart surgery at the age of five, to show children and their parents that being born with a serious condition does not limit your..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Welsh boxer Jay Harris falls to gallant world title defeat as he is edged out on points in Texas

Welsh boxer Jay Harris falls to gallant world title defeat as he is edged out on points in TexasThe Welshman was fighting overnight against fearsome Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC flyweight title
Wales Online

Julio Cesar Martinez v Jay Harris: Big fight build-up

BBC Wales Sport follows Jay Harries in Frisco before his World Title Fight against WBC Fly-weight champion Julio Cesar Martinez on Saturday evening.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MPearlo

Michael Pearlman Ringside report... BBC Sport - Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas https://t.co/CCrKTn2ZLL 46 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/YYSmSIIkk4 https://t.co/btg8vGjg2S 46 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/eY5lTOUMno https://t.co/K8XTllJ4fM 46 minutes ago

deijos1

David Jones BBC Sport - Jay Harris loses to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas https://t.co/f4MOmB4cN1 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.