Storm Jorge news – live: Rain, snow and 70mph winds to lash Britain after wettest February on record

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Follow all the latest updates as Storm Jorge
 Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

Blizzard conditions in western Ireland as Storm Jorge hits [Video]Blizzard conditions in western Ireland as Storm Jorge hits

Storm Jorge hit the west coast of Ireland on Saturday (February 29th) morning with blizzard conditions in Sligo. Flood-hit towns in the UK are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds from the storm.

Stunning drone footage shows Peak District lead mine covered in snow in the UK [Video]Stunning drone footage shows Peak District lead mine covered in snow in the UK

Beautiful drone footage of Peak District's Magpie Mine is completely covered in snow on Friday (February 28). Yellow warnings for snow and rain cover the county.

Britain sees wettest February on record as Storm Jorge brings further flooding and strong winds

There are 90 different flood warnings in place across the UK
Watch truck blown over in 75mph Storm Jorge gust as Birmingham braced for high winds

Storm bringing rain, gales and snow, prompting weather warnings stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland - but Birmingham will escape the worst
