Storm Jorge: Flood-hit towns battle wettest February on record

BBC Local News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Shropshire -- Dozens of flood warnings remain in place as Storm Jorge brings high winds and yet more rain.
News video: Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK

Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK 01:57

 Flood-hit villages are being braced for further misery today (Sat) as Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK. Rain-soaked areas in East Yorkshire have been battered by torrential downpours for several days causing the River Aire to bust its banks and leave an area the size of...

Blizzard conditions in western Ireland as Storm Jorge hits [Video]Blizzard conditions in western Ireland as Storm Jorge hits

Storm Jorge hit the west coast of Ireland on Saturday (February 29th) morning with blizzard conditions in Sligo. Flood-hit towns in the UK are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds from the storm.

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK [Video]Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain..

UK weather: Storm Jorge to bring further flooding as downpours could make February wettest on record

More evacuations expected as workers battle to repair flood defences before new storm hits
Independent Also reported by •BBC Local News

UK experiences wettest February on record as Storm Jorge hits

The UK has weathered its wettest February on record after three successive storms brought heavy downpours and flooding.
Belfast Telegraph


ullyn0tpayne RT @DailyMailUK: 70mph Storm Jorge batters flood-hit towns amid 300 alerts and the wettest February on record https://t.co/GiFj246mR1 21 minutes ago

Shrops News 4U Storm Jorge: Flood-hit towns battle wettest February on record https://t.co/54vcAazURx https://t.co/q4mR8n4JG5 38 minutes ago

John B Tawn Fourth storm in successive weekends strikes Britain: 70mph Storm Jorge batters flood-hit towns amid 300 alerts and… https://t.co/JuuVr0S4XG 1 hour ago

Daily Mail U.K. 70mph Storm Jorge batters flood-hit towns amid 300 alerts and the wettest February on record https://t.co/GiFj246mR1 1 hour ago

i newspaper Flood-hit towns brace for more heavy rain and 70mph winds https://t.co/1SL5XmzFx6 4 hours ago

Mahmoud Aljazaery Storm Jorge batters flood-hit towns amid wettest February ever https://t.co/rW1YM6E96Y via @MailOnline 5 hours ago

Keith Swainson Storm Jorge: Flood-hit towns battle wettest February on record https://t.co/69gNo4mOXz https://t.co/wIna7V7ouQ 8 hours ago

Rouut Fourth storm in successive weekends strikes Britain as 70mph Storm Jorge batters flood-hit towns… https://t.co/Zz5mXkTvW5 9 hours ago

