Coronavirus outbreak could force UK to shut down entire cities, health secretary admits

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
'We don't take anything off the table at this stage,' says Matt Hancock
News video: Matt Hancock doesn't rule out lockdowns in the UK following coronavirus outbreak

Matt Hancock doesn't rule out lockdowns in the UK following coronavirus outbreak 00:37

 Credit: BBC One/Andrew Marr Show Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday to discuss the outbreak of Covid-19. Mr Hancock says he won't rule out lockdowns similar to those seen in China.

Government has 'full battle plan' for virus outbreak [Video]Government has 'full battle plan' for virus outbreak

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the Government has a "full battle plan" in place for the coronavirus outbreak, but the first priority is to contain the virus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Many Friday Prayers Cancelled As Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Many Friday Prayers Cancelled As Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Iran announced on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26. According to Reuters, it's by far the highest number outside China. The total number of infected people in Iran now stands..

Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city...
Reuters

UK cities could be shut down amid coronavirus outbreak – Matt Hancock

The Health Secretary has not ruled out shutting down cities if the coronavirus outbreak escalates as he outlined a new “battle plan” by the Government.
Belfast Telegraph

