Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Leap Day baby Eiri gives happy parents dilemma of when to celebrate her birthday

Leap Day baby Eiri gives happy parents dilemma of when to celebrate her birthday

Leicester Mercury Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Leap Day baby Eiri gives happy parents dilemma of when to celebrate her birthday21 Leap Day babies were born in the city and county.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EllieTewley

Ellie Tewley RT @Leic_hospital: Eiri joins ranks of babies born on Leap Day https://t.co/vPDjsW8fSA 17 minutes ago

Leic_hospital

Leicester's Hospitals Eiri joins ranks of babies born on Leap Day https://t.co/vPDjsW8fSA 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.