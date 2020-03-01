Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Council 'expect more cases to emerge' after case in Cambs' neighbouring county

Coronavirus: Council 'expect more cases to emerge' after case in Cambs' neighbouring county

Cambridge News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Council 'expect more cases to emerge' after case in Cambs' neighbouring countyA person in Hertfordshire has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department for Health and Social Care revealed yesterday (February 29).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death [Video]Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death

Train passengers in Bangkok, Thailand, are screened for signs of the coronavirus today (March 1st) after the country reported its first death from the disease. Hundreds of people arriving at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published

Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Santa Clara County [Video]Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County health officials confirmed a fourth case of corona virus, on Saturday. Face masks are selling out in the area. Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is tightening travel..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live A statement has been issued https://t.co/QfAlYaWppX 24 minutes ago

zuccbreadboy

masc nymph Coronavirus? More like Nadavirus! If you elect me for Student Council President, you can expect more sharp-witted c… https://t.co/QK5qKamaDh 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.