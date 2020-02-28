Global  

Almost 700 coronavirus tests carried out in Scotland

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Almost 700 people have been tested for coronavirus in Scotland, with all proving negative, as testing is expanded.
News video: Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 01:14

 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

