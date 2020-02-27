Global  

Essex coronavirus: 12 more patients test positive as UK total reaches 35

Essex Chronicle Sunday, 1 March 2020
Essex coronavirus: 12 more patients test positive as UK total reaches 35Health officials confirmed the first case in Essex today.
Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK [Video]Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

Three further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other patient recently returned from Asia. All three are being investigated and..

Duration: 00:50Published

Hyundai Closes Factory After Worker Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Hyundai Closes Factory After Worker Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A Hyundai Motor auto worker has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The confirmed diagnosis has lead to a suspension of production at one its factories in South Korea. Shares of the automaker..

Duration: 00:32Published


Hertfordshire coronavirus: 12 further patients test positive as UK total reaches 35

Hertfordshire coronavirus: 12 further patients test positive as UK total reaches 35At least one of the new cases is in Hertfordshire, with the county's total at 2
Hertfordshire Mercury

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in England

Two more patients test positive for coronavirus in EnglandA total of 15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, where ministers and health officials are still working on being able to contain any...
Wales Online

sallyanne Adams RT @BBCEssex: BREAKING: Twelve more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is from Essex. It brings the nu… 25 minutes ago

Samantha 52% RT @andrewgregory: Twelve more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, taking total number of UK cases to 35 New cases in Londo… 3 hours ago

Jason Tennant 🐝 The two they will be working on are the Essex & Surrey patients who hadn't travelled recently. The others are all e… https://t.co/TpXOl2JGQX 3 hours ago

Andrew Gregory Twelve more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, taking total number of UK cases to 35 New cases in… https://t.co/YbFk715ROl 3 hours ago

BBC Essex BREAKING: Twelve more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is from Essex. It bri… https://t.co/z4TVP3ZeWL 3 hours ago

