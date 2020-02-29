Global  

Twelve new coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as total climbs to 35

Daily Record Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Three of the patients were close contacts of a known Covid-19 case that was transmitted within the UK - believed to be a Surrey resident.
 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

