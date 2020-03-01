Global  

British Museum’s Mary Beard trustee bid rejected by Number 10

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The British Museum was told its bid to appoint Professor Mary Beard as a trustee was rejected by Number 10 because of her pro-European views, it has emerged.
