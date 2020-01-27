Global  

Warm winter ruins German ice wine production

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A warm winter means that for the first time in years Germany’s vineyards will produce no ice wine, an expensive, golden nectar made from grapes that have been left to freeze on the vine.
Climate change: Warm winter ruins German ice wine harvest

Temperatures in Germany's wine-growing regions were not cold enough to produce the dessert wine.
BBC News

No ice wine for you: Warm winter nixes German wine production

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A warm winter means that for the first time in years Germany’s vineyards will produce no ice wine — a pricey, golden nectar made...
Seattle Times

