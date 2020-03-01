Hertfordshire coronavirus: Why the coronavirus risk level in the UK was raised from low to moderate

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns CBS Suspends 'Amazing Race' Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns The network released a statement Friday revealing that it had taken "the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production.".. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published 4 hours ago Coronavirus: What You Should And Shouldn't Do There will be a surge in reported cases as more and more people are tested in the U.S. This is to be expected, but the risk to individuals is still low. Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:55Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus risk remains low in Ireland – senior health official A senior Irish health official has urged the public not to panic about coronavirus, insisting the risk level remained low in the country.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



Coronavirus latest: EU raises risk level to 'high' from 'moderate' The coronavirus is spreading at a slower pace in China, but infections are soaring globally. The Caribbean region registered its first COVID-19 infections in the...

Deutsche Welle 15 hours ago





