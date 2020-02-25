Global  

Singer Anne-Marie apologises for ‘hurt’ over Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Popstar Anne-Marie has apologised for the “hurt” caused by her appearance on ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway after presenters Ant and Dec wore headbands emblazoned with the Japanese Rising Sun flag during a martial arts performance.
