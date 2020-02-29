Boris Johnson breaks silence on Priti Patel row after Sir Philip Rutnam's explosive resignation

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation 00:46 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home Office. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...