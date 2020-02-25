Global  

Secondary school in Republic of Ireland to close for 14 days after all pupils and staff confirmed as 'close contacts' of coronavirus case

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
All pupils and staff of a secondary school in the east of the Republic of Ireland have been reported as 'close contacts' of the confirmed case of coronavirus in the country.
 The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus. A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus kitchen cleaning at all schools for the next 30 days.

