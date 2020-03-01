Beatles guitar valued at £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

BBC Local News: Sussex -- The "strange" instrument, which was owned by John Lennon and George Harrison, featured in Sunday's show.



Recent related news from verified sources Antiques Roadshow: Guitar once owned by George Harrison and John Lennon valued at up to £400,000 Show's expert called it 'by far the most expensive thing [he's] ever seen in 25 years'

Independent 16 hours ago



