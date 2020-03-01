Global  

Comedian ‘legally changes name to Hugo Boss’ in trademark taunt

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A comedian said he has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss in a jibe against the German luxury designer using trademark claims to target small businesses and charities who use the name “boss”.
