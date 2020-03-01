CCTV shows thieves making off with shoes after trashing St Mirren star's home before crunch Scottish Cup tie Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Three thugs ransacked Kyle McAllister's Renfrew home on Saturday night. Three thugs ransacked Kyle McAllister's Renfrew home on Saturday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this